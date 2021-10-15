Windows 10 October Update Causes New Bug in Printers

After the October 2021 update to Windows 10 version 21H1/20H2/2004, users have reported that a new bug has appeared that causes network printing issues. Installing the October Patch Tuesday (KB5006670) ended up causing conflicts on the print server, just as it did in September with the KB5005565 update.

According to the report of a reader of Oficina da Net (Dênis), when trying to make a print through a computer connected to a printer connected to a network, a message appeared showing the “error 0x00000709”. According to Dennis, this new bug in networked printers arose after the KB5006670 update for Windows 10, released on October 12, 2021 by Microsoft.



Error 0x00000709 caused by the October 2021 update (KB5006670) for Windows 10. Source: Dennis

Latest fixes applied by KB5006670 update caused a new bug in network connected printers

Unfortunately, the latest fixes implemented via the KB5006670 update to fix the printing error that was occurring since the September patch (KB5005565) did not fix the issue. User “guivararequena” reported to Oficina da Net through DMs on Instagram saying:

“Another bug in Windows 10 KB5006670 update. ERROR PRINTING again on shared printers. Removed update and returned to normal.”



Printers connected by USB cables to PCs are not affected

It is likely that as with the error caused by the September update on networked printers, printers connected directly with a USB cable to the computer will not experience problems.

List of Windows updates causing a network printing bug

Check below which Windows updates are causing network printing problems:

KB5006675 (Windows 10 version 1507).

KB5006669 (Windows 10 version 1607).

KB5006672 (Windows 10 version 1809).

KB5006667 (Windows 10 version 1909).

KB5006670 (Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2 and 21H1).

Workaround: Uninstall the update. See how to do it!

To temporarily resolve the issue of the new printer bug in Windows 10, the solution is to uninstall the cumulative update. Follow the step by step below:

Step 01: Click on the Windows flag at the bottom left corner to open the start menu.

Step 02: Select the gear symbol in the left corner under the column.

Step 03: Scroll down and select “update and security”.

Step 04: Select the “View update history” button.

Step 05: at the top of the screen click “Uninstall updates”.

Step 06: Adjust the column with the update names so that you can see the KB5005101 update.

Step 07: Select “Update for Microsoft Windows (KB5006670)” and click Uninstall.

Step 08: Restart the computer.

New issues reported

According to Microsoft, a bug is occurring that causes printer installation to fail in corporate environments on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. According to the developer of Windows, printer installation may fail when trying over the network on devices that access printers through the print server using HTTP connections. Check below which ones are affected: