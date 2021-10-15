Windows 11 gets build with new emojis and performance improvements

Microsoft announced, on Thursday (14), the release of build 22478 of Windows 11. The version of the operating system aimed at the company’s Insiders adds new emojis and performance improvements.

The official post on the Windows Insider blog points out that in addition to the release of the new software, the testers program turns seven years old now in October. Because of this, two special wallpapers were made available to commemorate the date.

?? Excited to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the #WindowsInsider program & the AMAZING community of Insiders that have made this year so memorable!??

As is our tradition, we’ve designed a set of wallpapers just for Insiders now available at https://t.co/bAN970Rag7 – Go get ’em! pic.twitter.com/KFY2FbMveR — Amanda Langowski (@amanda_lango) October 14, 2021

The emojis were redesigned to be a little more modern, in addition to receiving new designs. At this first moment, insiders will be able to have a first contact with the stickers, which should reach all users soon.

Improvements and fixes

In addition to the aesthetic novelties, build 22478 of the recently released Windows 11 also features bug fixes in the operating system. Check out some of the main additions and improvements below.