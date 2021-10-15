Windows Subsystem for Linux is available as an app for Windows 11

New version can be installed and updated as a simple app in the store

THE Microsoft recently released a preview version of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), which is now available on the Microsoft Store exclusively for Windows 11 machines. This release makes WSL OS independent., which can be updated like any other app in the store.

The giant from Redmond informs, on its blog that:

“this is the exact same WSL you know and love, all we’ve changed is where it’s installed and updated.”

This new version is in a testing and improvement phase, and will be made available to everyone in the future.



– Continues after advertising –

In more detail, a post on Microsoft Blog, the current WSL distribution is an optional component that is installed along with the operating system, and to be activated it is necessary to the option “Turn Windows Features On or Off”, inside the control panel, activate the “Windows Subsystem for Linux”. if needed next reboot the machine and install a distribution, and also, the process of updates of the WSL binaries are done along with system updates.

Independent resource

This new version moves the system installation binaries to the store, causing the addition of features like running GUI apps, GPU acceleration, and file system mounting to be added by updating an app in the store, without having to update the entire operating system, or enter the Insider Preview program to test these features in advance.

The Microsoft Store WSL already comes with cool features already enabled such as:

Acceleration via GPU, able to run Linux applications with graphical interface

New features of the wsl.exe –mount command now allow you to mount VHD files more easily.

Linux Kernel version 5.10.60.1, plus other features

How to install WSL on Windows 11

Just make sure you are in a Windows 11 build greater than 22000, be with the “Virtual Machine Platform” enabled within “Turn Windows features on or off”, or for those more familiar with the command line, run in Administrator Mode in PowerShell the command:



– Continues after advertising –

dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:VirtualMachinePlatform /all

Then go to this page, (https://aka.ms/wslstorepage) install WSL and choose your preferred distribution, and you’re done. It is possible to keep both versions of WSL active on the machine, both in-store and “embedded” in the system.

To uninstall the Microsoft Store version it’s like any other app, just find it in the Start Menu, right click on “Uninstall”.

More information on the official portal for the resource, at this link.

First Windows 11 Update Makes AMD Processors Even Worse

First version had already made Ryzen CPUs up to 15% slower



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCcftech Source: Microsoft Blog