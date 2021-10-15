With a penalty goal, Cuiabá wins Sport and gains positions in the Brasileirão – 10/14/2021

Cuiabá beat Sport this Thursday (14) by a score of 1 to 0, at Arena Pantanal. The goal was scored by Élton, with a penalty, in the 23rd minute of the second half.

The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, marked the breaking of a three-game unbeaten run for the Pernambuco team. With this, the team remains in the relegation zone, with 26 points, in 18th position. Cuiabá is in 9th, with 34 points.

The two teams return to play next Sunday (17), at 20:30 (GMT). Cuiabá will face Flamengo, away from home, and Sport will host Santos.

Cuiabá starts with more intensity

Home owner Cuiabá started the game with more intensity, mainly at Max’s speed. Sport had its first dangerous submission, at 13, with Mikael. He hit his head but sent it out.

The dynamic returned to Cuiabá, which had more offensive strength, but little effectiveness.

Sport opens the score, but goal is disallowed

At 27 minutes, Sport opened the scoring, but, after marking by the assistant and analysis by the VAR, the bid was invalidated. The ball was left for Gustavo, who hit it hard from outside the area. However, in front of him, a player of the team was offside and in the trajectory of the ball.

Sport grew more in the game after the move, and Mikael, at 43, gave a good shot, but sent it to the side of the bar.

Teams have difficulty at the start of the second half

Cuiabá and Sport were fast and went up to attack, but submissions carried little danger. On minute 6, Gustavo Oliveira, from Leão, crossed to the penalty area and no one got the ball. Max, for Cuiabá, kicked from the entrance of the area in the hands of Maílson.

With the same ease as Maílson, Walter, from Cuiabá, made a good save in Mikael’s header, at 17 of the second half.

Cuiabá arrives well and suffers a penalty

Cuiabá, finally, managed to attack with intensity. At 20, Sander crossed from the left to the middle of the area and Cabrera headed badly, but the ball fell to Felipe Marques, who filled his foot and forced Maílson to make a difficult save. On the rebound, Felipe himself was knocked down and got a penalty.

Elton hits with category

At 23 of the 2nd time, Élton was facing Maílson and hit calmly, left-handed and low, in the middle of the goal. Sport’s goalkeeper had jumped to the left side and had no chance to recover.

sport presses

After the goal, Sport began to press, with greater ball control and occupying more spaces in attack. The submissions, however, did not even reach goalkeeper Walter. On the Cuiabá side, coach Jorginho decided to close the team, putting more defensive players in their substitutions.

At 37 and 38 minutes, Mikael had good opportunities. At first, he headed out. In the second, he managed to hit the corner, forcing Walter to make a difficult defense and send it to a corner.

At 46, Cuiabá almost expanded the score in a counterattack play. Uendel invaded the penalty area and sent a bomb, but goalkeeper Maílson made a beautiful save and the defense sent him away.

DATASHEET:

Cuiabá 1 x 0 Sport

Reason: 26th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: 10/14/2021, 19h (Brasilia)

Local: Pantanal Arena

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira

Goals: Élton (CUI), at 23′ of the 2nd half (1-0)

Yellow cards: Alan Empreneur (CUI), Max (CUI), Yuri Lima (CUI), João Lucas (CUI), Gustavo Florentín (SPT)

Cuiabá: Walter, João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão, Uendel, Auremir, Camilo (Yesus Cabrera), Pepê (Felipe Marques), Max (Yuri Lima), Jenison (Elton) and Clayson (Marllon). Coach: Jorginho.

Sport: Maílson, Ewerthon, Chico, Sabino, Sander, Marcão Silva, Hernanes (Tréllez), José Welison, Gustavo Oliveira (Everton Felipe), Mikael and Everaldo (Paulinho Moccelin). Technician: Gustavo Florentín.