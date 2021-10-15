With Gabigol and Pedro as inspirations, Flamengo maintains confidence in buying Andreas Pereira | Flamengo



Andreas Pereira

Rio – Andreas Pereira’s start at Flamengo has left the crimson-black fans delighted and there is already a mobilization for the Rio de Janeiro club to definitively sign the midfielder. However, the values ​​of a possible purchase would make the player’s acquisition the biggest in the history of Red-Negro. Despite the astronomical values, Flamengo is calm about the athlete’s future and is betting on the molds of old negotiations to make the possible transfer cheaper. The information is from the portal “globoesporte.com”.

The value to stay with Andreas Pereira, who belongs to Manchester United, is definitely 20 million euros (about R$ 127.9 million at the current price). In the loan agreement, which runs until June 2022, the Rio de Janeiro club can pay the amount in installments. However, according to the portal, Rubro-Negro believes it will be able to improve the values.