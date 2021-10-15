With Mancini leaving, América-MG consolidates itself as a showcase for coaches in Brazilian football | america-mg

+ News from America-MG

Vagner Mancini’s main mission is to keep America in Serie A

But the first case is that of Felipe Conceição, in 2019. After taking the team to a meteoric campaign of sprint, leaving the relegation zone of the Second Division and getting to a victory at home, the coach was announced by Bragantino, champion of Serie B and who ascended to the First Division with a millionaire investment.

In the Rabbit, Conceição had a performance of 64.3%. In 29 matches under his command, there were 16 wins, eight draws and five defeats. Young, he was chosen to continue his work at Massa Bruta after Antônio Carlos Zago left for Japan.

With Lisca, the substitute, the tone was the same. Vice-champion of the Second Division and semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil in 2020, he won national credit. He was quoted at Inter, Santos and even Cruzeiro, where he would have the mission of taking the team back to the elite, something he did with América that year.

Prestigious, his contract was renewed for another season. However, América’s bad start in this year’s Brasileirão ended up making him sway in his position, and he ended up resigning in June.

In a year and a half at Lanna Drummond, there were 78 games – 37 wins, 26 draws and 15 defeats -, a use of 58.5%. Then he hit Vasco for the Second Division streak, but ended up falling after a series of poor results.

After the departure of Lisca, who agreed with the team from Minas Gerais was Vagner Mancini. And again, good work. The team, which was the last placed in the Brazilian Championship, reached an unbeaten record of eight games, climbed the table and today he lives the dream of playing the Sudamericana next year.

Vagner Mancini, former coach of América-MG

But all that is good is short-lived. A day after the undefeated streak ended by Internacional, the American coach agreed with Grêmio until the end of 2022 with the objective of freeing the tricolor from relegation. Hired in June, there were 21 matches, with seven wins, nine draws and five defeats – 47.6% use.