With more than 1,000 games, GeForce NOW arrives in Brazil with a free plan – MacMagazine

After the trial version lands on Brazil last april, now finally the GeForce NOW, game service from NVIDIA, was officially launched in Tupinikim lands.

Compatible with over 1,000 games, GeForce NOW connects with distribution platforms like steam, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store — even allowing users to play Fortnite on iOS devices.

It’s worth noting that GeForce NOW is a little different from the service launched a few months ago by Microsoft – while the xCloud offers a library of games on its service, GeForce NOW makes available the titles already purchased by the user (purchased on the aforementioned platforms).

The big difference, however, is that the NVIDIA service offers a free plan (with queue) and free games. In addition, two other plans are available:

Plan 1 : Free, with queue and streaming of GTX graphics;

: Free, with queue and streaming of GTX graphics; Plan 2 : R$44.50/month without waiting queue and RTX graphics;

: R$44.50/month without waiting queue and RTX graphics; Plan 3: R$243/semester (about R$40.50/month) without queue and RTX graphics.

It’s worth noting that, in addition to the queue, the free version of GeForce NOW allows sessions of up to 30 minutes. The paid version of the service, in turn, has sessions of up to 6 hours and priority servers.

To games! 🎮

via Techblog