With termination sent at Inter, Guerrero has surveys from Brazil and abroad for 2022 | International

THE termination of contract between Inter and Paolo Guerrero is close to being finalized. Attorneys representing the parties are still discussing some issues to terminate the relationship, but the outcome may be announced soon.

Between club, player and staff, the tone of the conversations is calm. The player maintains a good relationship with the direction. Without major difficulties, the expectation is that the bureaucratic part will be completed in the coming days.

The complexity of the player’s contract is that it can delay completion. For example, there are clauses that dealt with the period when Guerrero was suspended for doping and unable to play.

Paolo Guerrero will leave Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

Guerrero’s future is open right now. THE The only certainty is that you will not need to undergo any more surgery to be free from pain in your right knee. Without routine training and games on the calendar, you will have more time to focus on recovery.

Peru’s El Bocón newspaper interviewed Guerrero’s brother, who revealed the attacker’s trip to Germany to try to end the physical problem. This attitude, however, was not confirmed by people close to the player in contact with the ge.

Even so, the center forward has already received surveys from some teams in Brazil and abroad. No negotiations will be concluded in the coming days, however.