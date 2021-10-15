With the highest inflation in the G20, Argentina freezes prices of 1,245 products | Economy

reproduction President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández

In an attempt to curb inflation, the Argentine government announced a price freeze on 1,245 products for 90 days. Prices will remain unchanged until January 7th of next year, with the values ​​practiced on October 1st.

Argentina has the highest annual inflation among the G20 countries, at 51.4% in August, after nine consecutive months of high. Then comes Turkey with a rate of 19.3%. Brazil appears as the third highest inflation in 12 months among the countries listed in the OECD survey.

The price freeze, already unsuccessfully adopted in the past, was agreed between the Argentine government and representatives of consumer companies and supermarket chains, at a time when inflation is around 50% a year.

The measure includes basic products from the current Assistance Pricing Program as well as bottles of whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, cognac, beer and even champagne, as well as a wide variety of wines, in a total of 61 different types in this category.

Also on the list are anti-aging creams, energy creams, 16 varieties of mayonnaise, oils and other food, hygiene and cleaning items.

Agreement with companies

“We need to stop the snowball so that food does not continue to limit wages,” said the new Secretary of Interior Commerce, Roberto Feletti, after meeting with trade representatives.

And added:

“If we look at the case of workers with a formal contract, we see that, for an adult, the basic food basket in December 2019 was 9% of the average salary and, in the last measurement, it was 11%.”

“After a year of very strong inflation, the idea is to generate a truce (in rising prices),” the minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, told El Clarín newspaper.

According to Clarín, the meeting with Feletti was attended by representatives from around 30 producing companies that concentrate most of the supply of food, cleaning and personal care products, such as Arcor, Molinos, La Serenísima and Mondelez, among others .