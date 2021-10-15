With the rain returning, Bolsonaro promises to ‘send minister’ to lower the electricity bill

Final decision will be taken by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management, which is formed only by government ministers

The president Jair Bolsonaro warned that he intends to talk with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, on the suspension of the application of the tariff flag, which focuses on the price of electricity bills in the country. It is worth remembering, however, that the National Electric Energy Agency is responsible for defining the issue (Aneel) taking into account the cost of power generation. But as this year is atypical, the final decision will actually be taken by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG), which is made up only of ministers. It was the agency that determined the cost of the current red tariff flag and defined the validity until April of next year.

Even so, the President of the Republic stated that, with the rains that are beginning to fall, the situation seems to be improving. “It hurts us to authorize Minister Bento, of Mines and Energy: ‘Decree red flag’. It hurts the heart. We are aware of the difficulties of electricity. I’m going to ask him—ask not, determine—to go back to the normal flag starting next month,” Bolsonaro said. The president also criticized Argentina’s decision, which adopted a price freeze as a way to control inflation. The Chief Executive recalled that the national experience with the freeze was not good and that is why he dropped the measure again. According to Bolsonaro, there is no way to solve economic problems in the “pen”. “With price fixing, what happens to the product? It disappears from the shelf. It starts to be sold out on the black exchange as if it were a drug, with the price up there. This doesn’t work,” he said.

*With information from reporter Luciana Verdolin