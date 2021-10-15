Without adjusting, Doria announces proposal for salary bonus to state school teachers | São Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced this Friday (15) that teachers in the state education network will receive a salary bonus at the end of this year. However, the payment still depends on the approval of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp).
“There is no chance that the Legislative Assembly will not agree with a bill like this,” said Doria, who informed that the Bill will be sent to Alesp this month.
Payment refers to the year 2021, and proportional to the professional’s weekly workload. A teacher who works 12 hours a week, for example, will receive R$3,000. One who works 65 hours will receive R$16,250. The allowance is cumulative if the teacher has more than one contract.
“We are going to allocate 1 billion and 550 million reais for the payment of 190,000 teaching professionals”, announced the governor.
Payment of salary bonuses will be in accordance with the teacher’s weekly workload — Photo: Reproduction
The state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, said that, if approved, the payment will be made until December.
“It’s a salary bonus because we can’t make the adjustment, but all teachers will receive it,” said Rossieli.
In addition to the teachers, all professionals in the teaching staff with effective exercise in 2021, permanent or temporary, will receive the benefit.
The state government informed that the measure has the objective of meeting the new minimum of 70% of personnel expenses, established by the National Development Fund for Basic Education (Fundeb), on an exceptional and transitory basis.
The state government also said that the payment is not a bonus, as it is not linked to targets and will not be incorporated into salaries.
“It’s a way of recognizing all the work, all the commitment that you are making, not just in the pandemic,” said Rossieli.
At the event held this Friday, in honor of Teachers’ Day, in the auditorium of the Memorial da América Latina, 11 professionals were honored and received the MMDC Caetano de Campos Medal.
Teacher’s Day event honored Education professionals and announced salary bonuses — Photo: Reproduction