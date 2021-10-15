Without agreement, Chamber postpones once again PEC vote that changes MP’s advice | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies postponed this Thursday (14) once again the vote on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which expands the number of nominees and the influence of Congress in the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP).

On Thursday, the rapporteur, Deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA), presented a new version of the text, seeking to make the vote feasible, but the lack of support led Chamber President Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to propose the postponement of the vote for next Tuesday (read more below).

“This presidency informs us that today we would finish the discussion of the matter and we would schedule voting for Tuesday, the most appropriate day. Perhaps, now with a full plenary, it could facilitate the discussion and make it more democratic,” stated Lira.

Chamber votes PEC that expands Congress’ power over MP’s advice; Alcolumbre says he will not accept being threatened

Currently, Congress appoints two advisers. The initial report expected to increase that number to four, which has already been criticized by prosecutors. In the new opinion, Magalhães expanded the number to five and even increased from 14 to 17 the total number of CNMP members, including the Military Public Ministry.

The rapporteur also removed from the text the possibility of the CNMP, through non-disciplinary procedures, reviewing or deconstituting acts that constitute a violation of the members’ functional duty, after due investigation in a disciplinary procedure, or in a proper control procedure.

According to the new text, only administrative acts will be reviewed after investigation in the disciplinary process. Despite the change in this point, prosecutors and prosecutors continue to complain about the scope of the wording, which does not define what will be considered an administrative act and, therefore, may give rise to various punishments.

The president of the House, one of the sponsors of the PEC, defended the vote on the text in plenary. According to him, career associations were met by the new report and the proposal does not advance on the prerogatives of the body.

“They are not going to create the version that this house wants to remove attitudes from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to combat corruption and improve it,” said Lira.

“All the requests, the agendas of the Public Ministry, were either withdrawn or were met, including the wording made by the Public Ministry itself,” said Lira.

While chairing the session, Lira said she received a call from the Attorney General of the Public Ministry of Amapá, Ivana Cei. In the microphone, Lira said that the prosecutor, president of the National Council of Attorneys General of the States, would have said that the council’s associations had been covered by the changes made.

“I just received a call from Dr. Ivana,” said Lira. “She informs that the associations of state attorneys general, like the other associations, are taking care of the changes that were made,” he said.

The National Association of Members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Conamp), the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR) and the National Association of Public Prosecutors and Prosecutors (ANPT) did not confirm the agreement of the college of prosecutors and ratified the opposition to the latest version of the PEC.

Before the session opened, ANPR and ANPT had issued a note asking for the rejection of the PEC in its entirety.

The entities stated that the text presented “violates the institutional autonomy of the Public Ministry and the functional independence of its members”.

Support for the text divided the opposition and base government parties. Before going to the vote, the lawmakers voted on an application to withdraw the proposal from the agenda.

Basic parties supporting the government such as PP, PL, PSL, and opposition parties such as PT and PSOL voted to maintain the debates and vote for the PEC.

In seeking support from the category and votes to approve the matter, the rapporteur also changed other points in the text.

Magalhães removed from the PEC the passage that deals with the prescription of administrative disciplinary acts. The previous text established that there would be no prescription for investigation or disciplinary proceedings filed against a member of the Public Ministry.

According to ANPR, this creates a stricter rule than that applicable to criminals prosecuted by the MP in criminal proceedings. Another point criticized by the category and which was removed from the text is what allowed the CNMP to review, upon appeal, decisions of the Superior Councils of the branches of the Public Ministry.

The criticism of this wording is that it would give the CNMP the power to interfere directly in the functional acts of the MP members, contrary to the constitutional purpose of the CNMP.

The provision that expanded the interference of attorneys general on higher councils also left the text. The initial wording provided for the attorneys general to choose two-thirds of the members of their respective superior councils. Currently, most of them are elected.

Magalhães maintained in the report the forecast that the magistrate in the National Council of the Public Ministry, who will also be the vice president of the CNMP (instead of the vice-PGR, as today), will be chosen from among those appointed by Congress to the council.

This, according to the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), allows the expansion of political indications for the Chamber and Senate.

According to the proposal, the duties of the inspector are:

receive complaints and denouncements, from any interested party, related to members of the Public Prosecution Service and its auxiliary services;

exercise executive functions of the Board, of inspection and general correction;

requesting and appointing members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, delegating responsibilities to them, and requesting public prosecutors.

it will be exclusively up to the Federal Supreme Court to control the acts of the members of the CNMP;

within 120 days of promulgation, the CNMP must prepare a code of ethics for the Public Ministry;

in defining the sanctions provided for in the code, the maximum penalty will be a warning.