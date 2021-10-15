Without Neymar, PSG coach nails top 3 to who would give the best Golden Ball in the world: ‘No doubt’

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain coach, said in an interview with Spanish radio SER Cadena that would give Lionel Messi the Ballon d’Or, France Football magazine’s award given to the best player of the season

After the announcement of 30 nominated by France Football to the Golden Ball during the season, Mauricio Pochettino did not escape from answering about who deserves the award. Even though it is available in the Paris Saint-Germain an attacking trio made up of three of the biggest names in the dispute, the coach put only one of them on his list.

In an interview with Spanish radio SER Cadena, the Argentine coach stated that his winner would be Lionel Messi. And that would happen even if his compatriot was not now under his command in the Park of Princes.

“I would give it to Messi. And if I didn’t train Messi, I would give it to Messi. Without any doubt”, said the coach with conviction, who also pointed out the composition of his podium of the best, leaving Neymar and Kylian Mbappé out of the competition.

Lionel Messi during PSG training at Camp des Loges FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

“Lewandowski also has to be there, in second. In third, I would place Cristiano [Ronaldo], who is a great player, this is seen every year, with the mentality, passion and love with which he faces football”.

The list of the 30 candidates for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award was released by France Football on the 8th of this month.

Names like Lionel Messi, now at Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo, back to Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski, of the Bayern Munchen, that were already expected, are confirmed in the dispute for the title of best in the world of the season.

The awards ceremony, which is scheduled for November 29, will be held at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in the city of Paris. The event will mark the return of the honor given by France Football, which canceled the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.