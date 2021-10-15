Without patrons, Galo would be in Series B, says president Sérgio Coelho

Atlético has the financial help of the so-called 4Rs group, formed by businessmen who inject money into the club without asking for “anything in return”, which helps a lot Galo, who is going through one of the best phases in history. The president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, stated in a podcast interview “Rolou o Melão”, that, without the patrons, the team would be playing in the second division.

Since he applied for the position, Sérgio Coelho says that the objective of his term is to fix the club’s finances with organization and planning. Although he made great signings as Hulk, Nacho Fernández and Diego Costa, Galo, with the help of these investors, has been able to pay off some debts, which exceeded R$1 billion in the last balance sheet.

“If we didn’t have the participation of these people, Galo would be today among the clubs with the biggest financial problems in Brazil. Don’t be surprised, but Atlético would be, this year, in the second division. It had fallen here last year. Even for you to have numbers, we paid almost R$100 million in FIFA debt during my term. Where was I going to get this money to pay?”, said the president, who took office in January 2021.

For putting so much money into the club, fans question how far the influence of the four businessmen – Rubens Menin, Ricardo Guimarães, Rafael Menin and Renato Salvador – within Atlético is going. Sérgio Coelho explained that conversation between everyone is fundamental.

“I am happy to say that they help me make decisions. As I already said, it was a condition that I put to accept the invitation. There is no one who wants to send more than the other. We work things out by talking, debating matters professionally as a business. What the majority thinks should be done, is done,” explained the president.

