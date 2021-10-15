Workers complain that they are not on Metroid Dread’s credits • Eurogamer.pt

Metroid Dread is finally available and the good reviews it has received, along with the fantastic reception from gamers, will certainly make MercurySteam and Nintendo happy.

However, not everyone is smiling, especially those who worked on the game and criticize the Spanish studio for not including their name in the end credits, even if their work is in Metroid Dread.

According to Vandal, some ex-Mercury Steam employees such as Roberto Mejías, 3D artist, and Tania Peñaranda, who worked on the 3D cinematic animations, commented on LinkedIn that the game’s success is no surprise as they are well aware of the quality and talent it has. worked on it, but lament the absence of their names from the credits.

“I’m very happy and proud to finally see my work on the project, work I did with great love and enthusiasm! I’m also very proud of the whole team,” says Tania.

“I’m also sad to see that I’m not mentioned in the credits for the work I’ve done. It’s been hard for me to see that they’ve decided that way when I continue to see a lot of the animation I’ve done throughout the gameplay.”

Like Tania and Roberto, other employees spoke, but anonymously, about how sad they feel about the situation and seeing that their name is not even mentioned.

Given this, MercurySteam has issued a statement to Vandal in which it clarifies that the official internal policy is that it is not forced to mention the names of people who worked in the studio for less than 25% of the development time of this game.

Unfortunately, this is more common practice than you might think and there are plenty of companies that leave workers off the list of final credits or special mentions.