Worried, Red Bull can change car from Verstappen – 10/14/2021

The technical advantage seen in the middle of the Worlds no longer exists. In the last race, the difference in pace was glaring. The rival has a hand in the Constructors World Cup.

In search of answers to keep dreaming about the Drivers’ World Championship, Red Bull can take a drastic measure for the US GP: change Verstappen’s car.

The trigger for the team to consider the change was the Dutchman’s pace in Istanbul last weekend. On Sunday, he crossed the finish line more than 14 seconds after Bottas. In qualifying, on Saturday, he took 0s328 from Hamilton and 0s198 from the Finn.

Even more than the difference in the banner _which needs to be put into perspective, because the last lap is never very realistic_, what shocked Red Bull was the fact that he never managed to get close to Bottas to threaten his lead.

“Mercedes were superior in Turkey, as simple as that,” said Marko, the Red Bull eminence, the team owner’s trusted man. “With a wet track Max would normally have no problem overcoming Bottas. But in Istanbul he couldn’t even keep up. With empty tanks they were especially faster than us.”

According to him, there is a suspicion of a problem in the chassis.

“The car was far from ideal. Max complained a lot about front exits, and nothing we tried resolved that.”

Mid-season chassis changes are not uncommon. With touches, crashes, runs and wear of parts throughout the year, it is natural that the behavior of cars changes.

Mercedes made a similar decision in the first half of the year, when it began to face difficulties in the duel with Red Bull.

Hamilton and Bottas switched cars at the French GP, which didn’t help much at that time: Verstappen got a hat trick, with pole, faster lap and victory.

It’s ironic that, after nine steps, the situation turned around.

Today, Verstappen leads the championship. But the advantage is small, just six points.

Mercedes’ Valteri Bottas ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the start in Istanbul Image: Umit Bektas/Reuters

As if the weak pace in Istanbul wasn’t enough, the next stage doesn’t look very promising for his team.

In eight editions of F-1 in Austin, there were five victories for Mercedes. Others were distributed by McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull – this one eight years ago.

In terms of sheer speed, Mercedes’ dominance is even more daunting. The last six poles there were won by the German team.

“We’re going to work night and day, we’re going to keep fighting. One positive point is the calm way Max has been dealing with this situation. He’s calm,” added Marko.

Until when? I think it will depend a lot on what happens in the US…