Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Featured on Amazon

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are featured on Amazon. While the Series X is the most powerful of the pair, the Series S has an ergonomic design and is 11% off.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is a much more powerful console than the Xbox One and is steps ahead of its brother Xbox Series S. It has 12.1 teraflops of processing power to run games and, in that regard, is about 20% better than than its rival, the PS5. In other words, you can easily play your favorite games, like Halo Infinite, in 4K / 60 fps or even 120 fps in some games.

Also, another big highlight of the Series X is the 1TB NVMe SSD. Game loads are much faster than the previous generation and this could be a bigger leap for console games than 4K resolution itself.

Xbox Series S

This version of the new generation of Xbox consoles sacrifices the disc player and offers dynamic resolution at 1440p. Depending on how you plan to play, S can make a lot of sense.

Significantly smaller than its brother, Xbox Series X, and also than the Xbox One S, the big difference is on the front, where there’s the launch button and a USB 3.2 port, but no disk input.

The interface is virtually identical to Xbox One, but easier to navigate and full of features. Charging times are almost identical to the Series X, ie ultra-fast. In addition, the console also has the Quick Resume function, which allows you to continue a game where you left off.

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

