Xbox Series X|S has sold over 100,000 units in Japan; Xbox One took four years to reach same milestone

The Xbox Series X|S is a real hit in Japan!

According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, have already sold more than 100,000 units in Japan.

In total, more than 64 thousand units of the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console in the world, and 38,000 units of its little brother, the Xbox Series S. Adding both sales, the consoles have sold more than 102 thousand units in Japan in a few months, a major milestone for the Redmond giant in the land of the rising sun.

For comparison, Xbox One took a long time four years to reach the mark of 115,000 units sold, the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S took less than a year to reach 102,000 units. This shows that Xbox is gaining more and more traction in Japan, which is heavily dominated by Sony and Nintendo, two local companies.

Although it’s a big number, the Xbox still has a big challenge in Japan, as PlayStation 5 sales (in both versions) are on the brink. a million units. It’s worth remembering that one of Phil Spencer’s biggest wishes is to get even closer to Japanese gamers, from game locations to the purchase of studios such as Tango Softworks, which came with the purchase of ZeniMax last year.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.