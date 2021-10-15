Yasmin Brunet rebuts Gabriel Medina’s mother after being compared to porn star · TV News

This Thursday (14), Yasmin Brunet defended herself from attacks by Simone Medina, mother of her husband, Gabriel Medina. In addition to having compared her daughter-in-law with a porn actress, Simone had accused the model of appearing in a video practicing oral sex. Through Instagram, Luiza Brunet’s daughter denied that the material exists and defined the situation as “regrettable”.

In Stories on the social network, Yasmin wrote a text for her more than two million followers.

“Out of respect for my fans and Gabriel, I want to express myself about some news that came out this week. One of them says that there would be an intimate video of me in possession of a family member of my husband. This information is not valid. There is no such material. Never. It existed. However, I need to emphasize that, even if it did, it is regrettable to want to belittle a woman for exercising her sexuality,” began the model.

In another excerpt, Medina’s wife also stated that she does not condone sexist attitudes and, therefore, would have no reason to be ashamed if she had, in fact, appeared in the intimate video that had been mentioned by her mother-in-law.

Yasmin also denied another rumor about his personal life: “In my life there is also no room for homophobia. Another lie created to attack me would be about a supposed homo-affective relationship. As if living in love was something that would offend me.”

Finally, Luiza Brunet’s heiress asked for respect and reinforced that she and her husband are tired of being exposed on social networks. “With or without video, with or without same-sex relationship, I, all women, and all LGBTQIA+ deserve respect,” she added.

Controversy of the time

Last Tuesday (12), a print, which would have been a conversation between Simone and Gabriel Medina, went viral on social networks. According to Leo Dias, the content had been sent by close friends of the surfers.

In the messages, the athlete’s mother compares Yasmin to a porn actress and even claims to have an intimate video of her daughter-in-law. “Oh, I forgot. I got a video of Yasmin making a pacifier. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was pretty crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. Brand new! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then later vomiting,” says Simone.

“Even your trial I pity you. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten people,” she adds in another passage.

