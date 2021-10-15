‘Zap me up,’ says America’s president on Vagner Mancini’s departure

Vagner Mancini’s departure from America’s technical command took the club by surprise. In a few hours, the proposal arrived and the professional closed a deal with Grêmio. In contact with the report from Super.FC, the president of Coelho, Alencar da Silveira Jr. said that the feeling is one of disappointment.

“Totally disappointed. Everyone who arrived in America did better than entered. Mancini was forgotten (after leaving Corinthians), and is doing better, it’s like that with every professional. America is not used to this market, we never take coaches from any team. This is bad for football, for sport. We tried to stop this at the beginning of the championship, with the limitation of technical changes, it didn’t work”, said the manager, in a reproachful tone.

According to Alencar, the announcement of the departure of Vagner Mancini came to him by messaging application, on the afternoon of Thursday (14), after accepting the proposal of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. “With me, he sent a whatsapp, thanking me. He spoke with Salum and Euler. And then Salum sent for America’s personnel department and lawyer. It is not something that can be done”, he declared.

Alencar revealed that today Coelho’s top management was in meetings to continue the process of transformation into a club-company, when everything happened. “Now, we’re going to have to stop, to see what we’re going to do,” he said. The president points out that, for now, the assistant coach Diogo Giacomini will lead the team against Bahia, until a new coach can be hired. “America is superior,” he said.

It’s the second time America has had to go through a redesign. The first was after Lisca left, still in June; the coach resigned, for not being able to give results to the team in Serie A, and extracting the best from the athletes. So, the club went to the market and brought Mancini, who managed to correct the route and take Coelho out of the relegation zone. The team is fine. I think that tonight Salum will turn with Euler, studying names. It’s working to find a name,” he said. The manager said he was disappointed with the attitude and wished Mancini good luck.

América will face Bahia, next Saturday (16), at 9 pm, at Arena Independência, in a game valid for the 27th round of Serie A.

