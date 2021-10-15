Zayla takes revenge and separates Samuel and Pilar; find out how· TV news

Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) revenge will be evil in In Times of the Emperor. The bitch will blackmail Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) into putting an end to her romance with Samuel (Michel Gomes). Otherwise, the villain will hand him over to his death at the hands of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) when he reveals that, in fact, he is Jorge in the Globo soap opera.

The villain is going to drag a wing over the daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) after some rotten rival in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She, however, will resist the onslaught of bad character and even refuse a jewel that she will receive as a gift, handing it over to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).

Heslaine Vieira’s character will prove to be much smarter than Tonico. After discovering that Samuel’s manumission letter is false, she will provoke the congressman to find out why the boy has hurriedly fled the Recôncavo Baiano.

Zayla will realize that her ex-boyfriend got into trouble as soon as the deputy gets his tongue in his teeth and reveals details about the death of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim).

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will explain that a slave named Jorge invaded his father’s farm in search of some clue about his sister Mariana, who was sold many years ago by the colonel to a family in Rio de Janeiro.

The seamstress will solve the riddle on the spot, as Samuel arrived in Little Africa in the first phase in search of a woman with the same name. She will then use inside information to blackmail Pilar in the scenes that will be shown from the next 18th.

Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will be forced to invent a lie to break the engineer’s heart, or Zayla will open her mouth and confess everything she knows to Tonico.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

