Zé do Caixão resurrects in Hollywood in a light version for a foreigner to see; learn more· TV news

Nearly two years after the death of José Mojica Marins (1926-2020), Zé do Caixão will come back to haunt movie theaters again. One of the greatest icons of Brazilian horror, the character will gain a lighter version in two feature films for international audiences, which will be produced in Mexico and the United States. Elijah Wood, one of the founders of SpectraVision, is behind the project.

According to the Screen Daily website, the producer will work together with OneEyed Filmes, responsible for distributing Mojica’s works abroad. The gravedigger, by the way, will keep the name that made him gain recognition abroad and be awarded at festivals such as Fantasporto, in Portugal — Coffin Joe, a literal translation of his nickname in Portuguese.

“It makes sense to create new stories both in the US, where Coffin Joe’s films have captivated a whole generation of horror fans since the 1970s, and in Mexico, where cultural analogies can be drawn from the character’s original setting, but creating a new approach” , explained Betina Goldman, managing director of OneEyed.

The idea is to produce stories capable of thrilling the international audience, but without the liters of scenographic blood or the graphic appeal that made many Brazilians lose their sleep watching works such as Black Exorcism (1974) and A Encarnação do Demônio (2008).

Zé do Caixão, however, was presented to spectators for the first time in À Meia-Noite Levarei a Sua Alma (1964). The gravedigger, who engaged in satanic rituals, was looking for a woman capable of giving birth to his demonic child and thus continuing his lineage.

Who was Zé do Caixão?

Zé do Caixão was the main character of actor, screenwriter and director José Mojica Marins, one of the exponents of marginal cinema and considered the “father” of national terror. He, however, was also involved in the production of westerns, dramas, adventures and even pornochanchadas such as Inferno Carnal (1977) and The Women of Violent Sex (1966).

The gravedigger also gained prominence on television with the series Além, Muito Além do Além (1967), which achieved audience leadership for the Band. After stints at Tupi and Record, he would return to the network to present Cine Trash (1996-1997), in which he exhibited horror cinema pearls for young audiences.

Mojica still drew attention for the long nails on his left hand, which he refused to cut because of his most famous character. He only trimmed them after 35 years on a Friday the 13th of a full moon at an event that featured the participation of the band Sepultura.

The filmmaker died at the age of 83 in February 2020, after spending nearly a month in hospital to treat a bronchopneumonia.