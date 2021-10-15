Zé do Caixão, who was José del Ataúd and Coffin Joe, conquers foreigners for decades – 10/14/2021 – Illustrated

The news that two international horror film producers have signed an agreement to resurrect Zé do Caixão can only be seen with great joy by fans of José Mojica Marins, who died last year.

One of these producers is American actor Elijah Wood, the hobbit Frodo of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The other is Mexican, and the idea of ​​both is to bring the long-nailed character living new adventures in English and Spanish.

But this international interest is nothing new for those who followed Mojica’s career. Much has been said in Brazil about when Zé do Caixão became Coffin Joe. It was in 1993, when the American distributor Something Weird bought the rights and released ten Mojica movies at once in the United States.

The tapes (they were VHS) sold about 7,000 copies in the first four years and garnered a raft of enthusiastic praise from the press. “A mix of Russ Meyer and Luis Buñuel”, he nailed to Billboard.

“There aren’t enough adjectives to express how excellent this film is, although I can say it’s the best horror film ever made,” wrote the editor of Shocking Images magazine on “At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul” in 1964. The periodical Monster International, on the other hand, published an article of no less than 34 pages, signed by Brazilian Horácio Higuchi, who had already written about the filmmaker two decades earlier, for the French magazine L’Écran Fantastique.

Since then, Mojica’s films have been through three American companies and are still available on DVD. His records were also sold in most parts of Europe and Japan. When Tim Burton came to Brazil five years ago for an exhibition at the Museu da Imagem e do Som about his career, he made a point of meeting Mojica and said he was honored.

This year, a British distributor signed a contract with Mojica’s heirs to release eight films on blu-ray. For this, it was willing to pay for the conversion of the original films to 2K resolution, for R$ 60 thousand each. The heirs hope that the Cinemateca Brasileira, which houses the original cans, will forward the material to the conversion company in the coming weeks.

This week, one of Mojica’s sons, Professor Crounel Marins, is in Spain to present the film “The Plague” at the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival, one of the most traditional of its kind. Over there, Zé do Caixão is José del Ataúd.

Sitges, by the way, awarded Mojica in life. In 1973, “O Estranho Mundo de Zé do Caixão”, from 1968, received an award there. Five years later, the festival invited him to the 1978 edition, when Mojica exhibited three works.

As early as 1971, Cannes had hosted a Brazilian cinema exhibition organized by Embrafilme, with 1967’s “Esta Noite Encarnarei no Teu Cadaver”, included. France attacked again in 1974. The director was invited to Paris for a horror film convention and there he screened two films.

The best moment for Mojica, however, was to personally meet Christopher Lee, the eternal Count Dracula of cinema. The Brazilian invited the Briton to star in his next film. But Lee, who at that time had never heard of Zé do Caixão, changed the subject and flapped his bat wings.