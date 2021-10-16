1 kg meteorite hits woman’s bed while she slept in Canada

Incident took place in the city of Golden, British Columbia, on October 3rd; she was not hit

Disclosure/ Ruth Hamilton on the Victoria News website



A woman was woken up in the middle of the night by a meteorite who fell into his bed in the city of Golden, British Columbia, in the Canada. Ruth Hamilton told ‘Victoria News’ that at dawn on October 3rd she woke up with an explosive bang, which broke her roof. She claims to have gotten up startled and turned on the light, when she noticed a rock among the pillows of her bed, beside where she was lying. The object was grey, fist-sized and weighed 1.3 kg. Police were summoned by Hamilton and, in a report to authorities, witnesses said they saw ‘a bright light in the sky that exploded and caused a crash’.

The incident scared the woman. “You’re sleeping, safe, you think, in your bed, and you could be knocked over by a meteorite,” she told the website. Hamilton plans to hand the stone over to scientists at the Western University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy in Ontario for analysis, but said he wanted to keep the meteorite after the studies. It is not so rare for meteorites to reach the Earth’s surface. In 1954, a woman named Ann Hodges was hit by one of them in Alabama, USA, while sleeping. The meteorite weighed over 3 kg and caused a bruise on Hodges’ head.