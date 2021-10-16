11-year-old boy misses school and travels 350 km by train in Italy

An 11-year-old boy “skipped” class at the school in Pontedera, located in the province of Pisa, Italy, and decided to go alone to Rome. He fled and stated that he just wanted to visit the Coliseum, 350 km from his house.

“I want to see the Coliseum,” the boy reportedly told police officers when he was stopped at Tiburtina station in Rome last Wednesday morning (13), according to the Italian newspaper La Nazione.

At this point, six patrols from the Carabinieri, Italy’s armed and security force, were looking for the child around his school, De Amicis da Vila Piaggio, from where he fled from the care of teachers and janitors.

Son of foreign parents, he lives only with his mother in Pontedera. The six patrols received a photo of him to help with their searches. Unsuccessful in finding him in the city, police throughout the national territory were called.

To the relief of the mother, teachers and patrolmen, in the early afternoon of the day the boy disappeared, a phone call was made from Tiburtina station by the Railway Police. The agents had found the little boy, who managed to travel without tickets.

How did he do it? According to the authorities, hiding in train toilets whenever he saw the inspector who checks them approaching. After all the fright, the child is fine and his mother went to pick him up in Rome. For now, it is not clear how the boy went so long without being noticed at school or when he managed to board.