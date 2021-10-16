12,000 years ago, people were probably already dying of lung cancer caused by smoking – Health

Among the intoxicating plants, the tobacco causes the most damage. provokes dependency, kills thousands of people and is considered by the World Health Organization as the most important cause of preventable deaths. The news is that our relationship with tobacco started much earlier than we imagined.

Tobacco is produced from the leaves of a plant called Nicotiana, native to North America. It was discovered by humans who arrived on the continent approximately 20,000 years ago. After crossing the Bering Strait, this population spread across the North America, went down by Central America and colonized the South America. Archaeological excavations in the south of the U.S demonstrated the use of tobacco and the presence of pipes around 3,000 years ago. Its use among South American Indians started soon after. Europeans came into contact with tobacco as soon as they arrived in America, and in 1559 tobacco seeds were taken to Europe. By 1700 it had already spread across the world. In the mid-20th century, the harmful effects of tobacco were proven and its use has been fought.

In recent years, scientists have begun to excavate an archeological site on the US border between Utah and Nevada, called the Great Salt Lake Desert. They were attracted to this location by the presence of the remains of camps of populations of hunters and gatherers. The place is now a salty desert, but 10,000 years ago it was a kind of swamp, drained by a river and its tributaries. These populations camped on the banks of these tributaries for long periods.

In one of these camps a depression was found in the ground, surrounded by stones, where fires were built and people cooked, ate their meals and, I imagine, talked. Places like these are very important from an archaeological point of view as they accumulate many bones from consumed animals, parts of plants and seeds, hunting tools and for preparing food.

When these sites are excavated, each of the thousands of bone and plant fragments found is cataloged and examined. It was in one of these places that scientists found four (yes, only four) charred tobacco seeds. Despite toast, scientists could easily identify its origin. But what caught the scientists’ attention is that the site was occupied by human populations between 12,700 and 11,000 years ago, abandoned, and then covered by a layer of soil. Scientists know exactly the period of occupation because many samples of organic material collected around this fire were analyzed for the presence of carbon 14, which allows to discover the year in which the living beings that originated the material died.

The plants found were all species consumed by the population as food, and the bones were from hunted animals. These semi-nomadic populations are well known, as dozens of these encampments have been studied in recent decades.

Scientists believe that the tobacco seeds found indicate that people camping there already knew about tobacco and probably used it. We don’t know how it was used, whether it was chewed, eaten, burned or smoked, but these people were probably already enjoying the stimulating (and addictive) effects of nicotine. On-site analyzes ruled out the possibility that the tobacco had been collected locally; he was probably transported from another location.

As these seeds were burned 12,300 years ago, this indicates that our ancestors already smoked – or consumed tobacco – at that time. This discovery takes the date we started using tobacco to a more distant past. If its proven use before this discovery was 3,000 years ago, now it is 12,300 years old. We don’t know how much tobacco our ancestors consumed, but probably 12,300 years ago some of them already died of lung cancer caused by smoking.

MORE INFORMATION: Earliest evidence for human use of tobacco in the Pleistocene Americas. Nature Human Behavior.

*HE IS A BIOLOGIST