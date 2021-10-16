16 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (15)

Greet the weekend with this heap of temporarily free apps on your Android phone. See cool options to improve your cell phone Android, without having to spend a penny for it.

This Friday (15), the Play Store offers 16 apps, mobile games and icon packs with zero price. It’s one of the weakest days for offers from the Play Store, but it’s still a good chance to meet some new program.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Games

Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense ($1.29) – Strategy

DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99) – RPG

Ruby Square: Logical Puzzle Game ($3.19) – Puzzle

Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2.09) – Action

Everybody’s RPG: Reborn (BRL 4.59) – RPG

Monkey GO Happy (R$ 2.59) – Casual

League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon ($0.99) – Action

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action

Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action

PIXEL BLADE M Vip (Pixel Blade M) (BRL 9.99) – RPG

Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (R$ 3.69) – Action

Icon packs

Did you like any option? If yes, comment which one was below!