16 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (15)

Greet the weekend with this heap of temporarily free apps on your Android phone. See cool options to improve your cell phone Android, without having to spend a penny for it.
This Friday (15), the Play Store offers 16 apps, mobile games and icon packs with zero price. It’s one of the weakest days for offers from the Play Store, but it’s still a good chance to meet some new program.
Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Heroes Defender Premium – Epic Tower Defense ($1.29) – Strategy
DungeonCorp VIP. (An auto-collect game!) ($4.99) – RPG
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG Game, Darkest Dungeon ($0.99) – RPG
Ruby Square: Logical Puzzle Game ($3.19) – Puzzle
Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight (R$ 2.09) – Action
Everybody’s RPG: Reborn (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Monkey GO Happy (R$ 2.59) – Casual
League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon ($0.99) – Action
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival (BRL 4.99) – Action
Heroes Infinity Premium (BRL 1.39) – Action
PIXEL BLADE M Vip (Pixel Blade M) (BRL 9.99) – RPG
Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy (R$ 3.69) – Action
Icon packs
