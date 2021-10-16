2.15 meter Turkish woman receives the title of tallest woman alive in the world – News

Standing 2.15 meters tall, Turkish Rumeysa Gelgi was recognized as the tallest living woman in the world by Guinness World Records. This is Rumeysa’s second appearance in the collection. The first took place in 2014, when, at age 18, she received the title of tallest teenager on the planet.

According to Guinness, Turkish women have Weaver syndrome, a rare condition that causes the body to grow rapidly.

Therefore, Rumeysa needs a wheelchair to get around most of the time. For shorter periods, she is assisted by a walker.

With both brands beaten in recent years, the record holder hopes to have found an outreach platform that educates people about rare medical conditions.

“Each disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for you, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” Rumeysa told the publication.

The Turkish woman also revealed that she notices a lot of people intrigued when passing her on the street. However, most are kind and supportive from the first moment.

Interestingly, the tallest living man on the planet also lives in Turkey and goes by the name of Sultan Kösen, with 2.51 meters tall.

The last time this kind of coincidence occurred was in 2009. Chinese Bao Xi Shun measured approximately 2.36 meters, while Chinese Yao Defen — now deceased — recorded a height of 2.33 meters.

