2022 Census: test carried out in Paquetá, Rio, shows that almost 1/3 of the local population is elderly | Economy

The island of Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro, has about 1/3 of its population made up of people aged 60 years and over, almost double the proportion of elderly people among the total Brazilian population. This is one of the preliminary data identified from the 2022 Census test carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Saturday (15).

The disclosure of the results of the census test takes place a little over a month after the IBGE took a team of 16 IBGE employees, 12 of them census takers, to the neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, about 15km away from the city’s coast.

The island was chosen for the test of the largest survey in the country for having more than 85% of its population already immunized with two doses of vaccine against Covid-19. “In addition, the proximity to the IBGE headquarters, 50 minutes away by navigation, helped to reduce the operational costs of the test”, highlighted the institute.

The main data collected in the test are related to the population and infrastructure of the island. Check out, at the end of the article, the “x-ray” of Paquetá.

With a land area of ​​1,216 km², Paquetá has 3,612 inhabitants and, therefore, a population density of 2,970 inhabitants per km².

Regarding the population of Paquetá, IBGE highlighted that:

53.6% are women

46.4% are men

12.8% are up to 14 years old

31.6% are 60 years of age or older

23.1% are 65 years of age or older

85.4% are potential voters, that is, they are 16 years of age or older

The proportion of elderly people on Ilha de Paquetá is almost double the national average recorded by the IBGE in 2019, which was 15.7%.

By analyzing the age pyramid of the population of the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood, it was found that four women are over 100 years old, but there is no man as long-lived.

As for the island’s infrastructure, IBGE identified 2,774 properties, of which 1,552 were permanent private homes, that is, they are permanently inhabited. Another 672 properties are for occasional use, 376 are unoccupied and 173 function as commercial or service establishments.

The IBGE highlighted that, among the properties in Paquetá:

93.5% with access to the general water distribution network

70.8% on streets with storm drains

89.2% on streets with sidewalks

72.8% on tree-lined streets

Scope of the Census in Paquetá

According to the IBGE, in 96.3% of the 1,552 permanent households on the island, the Census interview was applied in person. In 14 of them (0.9%) the interview was carried out by telephone and in another 14 (0.9%) it was applied via the internet.

“Since the 2007 Population Count, the IBGE has offered the possibility of census interviews being carried out over the internet. However, the majority of the population has preferred to be interviewed in person”, highlighted the institute.

Also according to the IBGE, the Census questionnaire was not possible to carry out the interview in only 2% of the households on the island – in 1.16% of them there was an express refusal to participate in the survey and in 0.77% the residents were not located .

Guaranteed resources for the 2022 Census

This Friday (15), the IBGE informed that the federal government will guarantee the minimum budget requested to carry out the Census in 2022.

R$ 2,292,907,087 will be transferred to IBGE, almost R$ 300 million more than what was initially approved by Congress in the Union Budget for next year. The increase in the resource will be through an amendment to the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA).

This amendment still needs to be voted on by Congress, which tends to approve it in view of the change in position expressed by the government after intervention by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

