48 million consumer credits have credits to expire; know how to consult

The São Paulo Finance Department reported that 48,025,033 consumers have R$ 1,035,493,814.23 in credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista that may be canceled if they are not redeemed by this Saturday (16).

The total number of accounts includes the CPFs of consumers who are already registered in the program and those who are not registered yet, in addition to residential condominiums, charities and MEI companies.

“The amount can vary up to 10/17, as there will certainly be movements and redemptions of values ​​in the accounts”, informed the state. Money that is not transferred on time will return to the State Treasury. Those who are not yet registered can register to recover credits before their cancellation.

Redemption of São Paulo Invoice

In this first batch, all credits that have been released for more than 12 months will expire. Salaries will be monthly. In November of this year, the state will cancel credits that were released in November 2020 but have not been redeemed.

The credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista will remain available to participants for one year from the date of release and may be used at any time within this period. New credits deposited in October 2021 can be used until October 2022.

It is noteworthy that it may happen that the consumer does not even know that he has credits to recover. This is the case for those who shop online. When providing the CPF to register on a website of a large network, for example, the store already enters that purchase in the system.

The change in the validity period occurred through article 62 of law nº 17.293/2020. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99. Since it went through changes, consumers have complained about the reduction in the amount received in the Nota Paulista.

To transfer the funds to a checking or savings account, the consumer can use the official application of Nota Fiscal Paulista by tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the desired option. Those who prefer can use the program’s website. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

Instability

With high demand, the Nota Paulista website may present instability. The Farm says it is monitoring the operation and recommends that, in case of instability, consumers try to access the system at other times of the day to alleviate the overload. “The redemption of credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista can be done until 10/16”, he informs.

How to consult

To check the balance and redeem the credit, go to the Nota Fiscal Paulista website and log in with CPF and password.

If you want to get the credits in cash, in the gray horizontal bar located at the top of the screen, hover over the “checking account” option. A menu with three options will open. Click on “use credits”. Choose the option “credit in checking account” or “credit in savings account” and inform your bank details. The bank account must be in the name of the same CPF holder.

Finally, enter the amount you want to redeem (along with the information on how much is available), check the data and confirm the operation.

Password unlocking

Consumers who have forgotten their passwords must access the program’s website and click on “I forgot my password”. When entering your CPF and clicking “OK” you will be presented with three options:

Sending a phrase to remember the password (by email);

Sending a page address for registering a new password (by email);

And, finally, the option “Re-register”.

The state suggests using this option as a last resort, for example, if the consumer has forgotten the password and changed the email. For security reasons, this option requires sending mail or attending Procon, Poupatempo or the Department of Finance and Planning to unlock the password.

The measure is taken to prevent fraud and creation of false accounts. Scheduling services, in person or online, is made through the page https://senhafacil.com.br/agendamento/#/home.

Consumers who have a digital certificate (e-CPF or e-CNPJ) can access using the digital certificate, through the program’s website.