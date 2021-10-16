6.7 million people have been looking for a job for over a year in Brazil | Economy

The number of Brazilian workers looking for a job for more than a year reached 6.749 million people in the second quarter of 2021. The volume represents 46.8% of the total unemployed (14.444 million) and is the highest since 2012, beginning of the historical series.

The data are part of a survey carried out by Tendências Consultoria, based on data from IBGE’s Pnad Contínua, obtained exclusively by Globonews.

The survey shows that the percentage of 46.8% reached in the second quarter of this year is 16 percentage points higher than that registered in the same period last year. The data show the rise in long-term unemployment.

According to the economist responsible for the survey, the loss of human capital caused by workers unemployed for a very long time tends to reduce the economy’s growth potential in the medium and long term. Workers, consequently, unlearn tasks, become outdated in relation to new practices and find it difficult to be as productive as before.

The study also points out a high volume of unemployed between 18 and 24 years old, who already total 4.2 million unemployed in this age group. The unemployment rate among young people was 29.5% in the second quarter of this year.

The difference between the unemployment rate between young people and workers in general increased. Historically, this difference is high in some countries around the world, but in Brazil it worsened even more during the pandemic.

The percentage difference in the unemployment rate between young people and other workers was 13.8 percentage points in the 2nd quarter of 2019 and increased to 15.4 percentage points in the second quarter of this year.

According to Tendências, the delay of these young people to enter the labor market should generate a “scar effect”, when unemployment or remaining in precarious work positions have adverse effects on their future career.

As the first few years of training are essential to professional development, young people who start their careers in a crisis will be at a lasting disadvantage, as their salaries, opportunities and confidence in the workplace may never fully recover.

The survey also points out that the recovery of the labor market remains slower in states with greater economic vulnerability.