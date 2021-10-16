71-year-old tourist dies in front of his son after being trampled by an elephant in Zimbabwe

Man was a veterinarian and had been visiting the park for over three decades; he was taking a morning walk when he was caught by a female and he couldn’t get away

The Park Management Agency of the Zimbabwe announced this Thursday, 15, that an elderly tourist from South Africa died after being trampled by a female elephant in Mana Pools National Park. According to an agency spokesman, the man, identified as Michael Walsh, was taking a morning walk with his son, a 41-year-old man. The two were about 40 meters away from the car when they were caught by a female. Walsh’s son managed to seek shelter, but he, a veterinarian who had been visiting the site since the 1980s, was unable to flee. “Because of his age, unfortunately, he was unable to run to the vehicle. His son saw his own father being killed by the elephant,” the agency’s spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, told the international media.

“We are extremely concerned because two people were killed in just one week,” the spokesman said, referring to another accident involving an elephant in the Victoria Falls region, also in Zimbabwe, last Sunday, 10. At the time, an activist anti-hunting was trampled after being dragged over 120 meters. The African country has an estimated population of 85,000 elephants. Along with neighboring Botswana, it has 130,000 animals of the species and has the largest population in the world. The two countries are trying to receive international authorization to trade the ivory seized over the years with hunters and thus try to improve the structure of reception and preservation of the animals.