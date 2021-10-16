89% of families started to value the work of teachers more after the pandemic, says Datafolha | education

Teachers became more valued by parents, guardians and students from the public school system during the covid-19 pandemic, points out a Datafolha survey commissioned by Itaú Social, Lemann Foundation and the Inter-American Development Bank (BID).

According to the survey released on Friday (15), 89% of those responsible recognize that teachers have a more challenging job than they believed before the covid-19 pandemic.

Another 89% assume that being a good teacher requires more preparation than they believed and 67% believe that students have come to respect teachers more. A total of 1,301 guardians participated in the survey, who accounted for a total of 1,846 children and adolescents aged between 6 and 18 years in the public network, in all regions of the country.

1 of 4 — Photo: Art: g1 — Photo: Art: g1

“When schools were closed as a sanitary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, teachers had a huge challenge to adapt to remote classes. Some were unfamiliar with the technology or even had proper equipment or connection. Even so, they reinvented themselves and brought extremely important initiatives for the continuity of learning for their groups”, explains Itaú Social superintendent Angela Dannemann.

A teacher at the Escola Estadual de Pontezinha, in Pernambuco, Priscilla Ramos is one of these teachers. Responsible for a 2nd year class of elementary school, she reinvented herself to ensure that the pandemic did not harm her students’ literacy so much.

To do this, Priscilla created a traveling library project to encourage reading by students and began to dress up as characters in the stories for remote classes. “They were curious to know how I would be dressed for the next class and there was no lack of it, and they became more participative.”

2 of 4 Teacher dresses up for lessons — Photo: Photo: Personal archive Teacher dresses up for classes — Photo: Photo: Personal archive

3 of 4 Professor Priscilla Ramos dresses up during classes — Photo: Photo: Personal archive Professor Priscilla Ramos dresses up during classes — Photo: Photo: Personal archive

4 of 4 Students participate in Priscilla’s classes — Photo: Photo: Personal archive Students participate in classes taught by Professor Priscilla — Photo: Photo: Personal archive

The reward was to see the writing and reading development of their students and the recognition of parents. “I take care of a room with 24 children and they had to adapt to take care of one or two, so they started to understand the complexity of the teacher’s work”, he says.