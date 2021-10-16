A study indicates underreporting in 24.6% of deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil

A survey by the global health organization Vital Strategies points out that there is underreporting in 24.6% of deaths in Brazil by Covid-19, between April 19, 2020 and September 27, 2021. According to the researchers, counting these deaths, the country would be at the mark of 712,858 victims of the disease.

The study also shows that although underreporting occurs at all ages, it is proportionally higher in the 0-9 age group, reaching a correction of 152.8%. The research used data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Influenza), of the Ministry of Health, which is the main national database for recording hospitalizations and deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

THE CNN contacted the Ministry of Health, presented the data collected by the research and asked the folder if there could be errors in the Federal Government’s data.

In a statement, the ministry reported that, as it is preliminary, the folder’s database “is still in the process of qualifying data by states and municipalities”, that “60% of ill-defined causes occurred outside health facilities, a limiting condition to record the causes that led to death in the Death Certificate”, and that “the data for the years 2020 and 2021 are preliminary and are subject to change”.

With regard to cases of underreporting in children, the ministry also stated that “in cases of less than 9 years of age there is no evidence of an increase in the number of deaths from ill-defined causes in the years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

After the result of the study, the infectious diseases specialist and senior technical advisor at Vital Strategies, Fátima Marinho, said that she suggested to the Ministry of Health the creation of a council to review death certificates with causes defined as “garbage code”, which are: septicemia , neoplasm, hypertension, pulmonary embolism and heart failure. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), on Thursday (7), Brazil passed the milestone of 600 thousand deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The group of researchers from Vital Strategies concluded that although underreporting of deaths in the country has been verified at all ages, it is much higher between 0 and 9 years, reaching 152.8% more cases.

According to the study data, until September 27, 2021, Brazil recorded 3,436 deaths by Covid-19 among babies and children (0-9 years), with 2,924 among children under 5 years. The official estimates of the Ministry of Health, without data corrected by Vital Strategies, register 1,359 deaths among minors up to 10 years old and 1,113 among children up to 5 years old.

Public health researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and InfoGripe coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, agrees that underreporting is greater in children, as proposed by the study presented by Vital Strategies, but points out some reservations about the magnitude of the cases.

“Without a doubt, underreporting affects children more because of the difficulty of carrying out proper collection, but caution is needed in the distribution of inconclusive or lacking information because of the other respiratory viruses that returned to circulation in 2021”, he said.

According to the expert, Covid-19 remains the main cause of death in the country in relation to respiratory viruses. Among children, there was a significant increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in 2021, mainly in the Center-South states.

“Since many states have failed to maintain this testing since the beginning of the year, in the mid-northern half it is difficult to establish how much of the increase in Covid cases is undiagnosed in the laboratory and how much is undiagnosed RSV,” explained Gomes.

According to Fátima Marinho, before the pandemic, every case of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) should be reported to the SIVEP (Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance System) and four categories were used for the final classification of deaths: influenza, another respiratory virus, other cause, unspecified or ignored cause. As of February 2020, the database was modified to include Covid-19 as a new final classification category for disease-caused deaths and SARS as a complication.

Based on these items, the researchers worked from the “inconclusive” or “no information” results and state that there was a number of deaths classified as “not mentioned” and “inconclusive” much higher than expected compared to the historical average, when the world had not yet been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In this way, the researchers redistributed SARS cases and deaths categorized as “unspecified cause” or with a final classification “absent” for Covid-19, after subtracting the average numbers observed for these categories in years prior to the pandemic (2017 and 2019) .

“The rationale applied was that there was practically no circulation of influenza viruses and syncytial virus in 2020 and 2021 in Brazil. Thus, the 10-fold increase in the number of deaths from unspecified SARS was either caused by another unknown virus or by Covid-19”, explains the infectious disease specialist.

Regarding ill-defined causes of deaths, that is, classified as “not mentioned” and/or “inconclusive”, the Ministry of Health highlighted that “in the years of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country, 2020 and 2021, the municipal and State health authorities began to work in the field investigation of deaths from poorly classified causes in a very atypical situation. Measures to fight the disease imposed restrictions on the work of teams in field investigations”.

Regarding the lack of specification in the deaths, the folder informed that “cases and deaths, classified as lack of specification, may result from problems with the samples, such as poor quality, inadequate handling, inappropriate storage, inadequate transport and late processing updated, impairing the diagnosis”.

For Fátima Marinho, it is necessary that the data on deaths in the country be revised. According to her, the error often happens because doctors confuse the cause of death with the worsening of the condition.

“There are doctors who do not correctly certify the cause of death, confusing the way of dying with the cause of death. For example, the SRAG [Síndrome Respiratória Aguda Grave] it’s not the cause of death, it’s the way to die. SRAG is a complication of a severe respiratory illness caused by an influenza virus or the new coronavirus. Covid is the cause of death,” he explains.

“Other times, the doctor does not have enough information to correctly certify the cause of death and this happens when death occurs very quickly, and it is not possible to collect additional tests and clinical history. But it is also worth remembering that the death certificate is something very serious and that not reporting the actual cause of death can be configured as an ideological falsehood, if this is intentional”, concluded the infectologist.

Vital Strategies operates in 70 countries and has been monitoring every 15 days notifications of deaths caused by Covid-19 published in official notification systems. The organization is reviewing the data released by the Ministry of Health.