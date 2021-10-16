A woman celebrates that her husband has died after stabbing: ‘That’s good!’

Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Penelope Jackson, 66, is on trial for the murder of her own husband David, 78. The case took place on February 13 this year, in England. They have been married for 24 years. When she learned that he had died after the three stab wounds, the woman said: “That’s good!”. Information is from Metro.

“I thought I had his heart, but he hasn’t,” Penelope said at her trial. When he was hit, David tried to call the emergency services for help and the attendants could hear him screaming in pain as he took yet another stab wound.

Then Penelope picked up the phone and spoke to whoever was on the other end. “I killed my husband, or tried to, because I’ve had enough. He’s bleeding to death with any luck,” she told the court herself.

Jurors were told that she refused to help him when instructed how to stop the bleeding until help arrived. Over the phone, she said, “I thought I took his heart, but he doesn’t, so [golpeei] twice in the abdomen”.

According to the prosecutor, she accepts the trial but denies that she is guilty. “He deserves everything he gets. I will accept everything that comes my way”, he also stated in the phone call.

After being arrested, she even told the police that she knew what she had done and expected him to die. Married since 1996, the couple’s friends stated that they had a peaceful relationship and that they were happy together. According to a friend, they occasionally disagreed but it wasn’t something that lasted very long.

However, late last year, police were called at the couple’s address after a fight over a remote control. In testimony, she stated that she locked him to calm down, but that he had destroyed part of the house.

To the jury, the prosecutor told about the difficulties in the couple’s relationship. “There is a difference, however, between a relationship with occasional difficulties and one that is abusive, coercive and controlling. I use those words because they are the words Penelope used to describe her relationship with David. He was abusive, she said, he was controlling and he coerced her,” he said.

The woman’s trial is expected to last another three weeks.

Information is from Metro.