A woman is startled to discover that having two vaginas is not normal

The young woman was born with two vaginas and for a long time believed that it was normal to use two pads during menstruation.

Have you ever imagined living a large part of your life thinking it was normal to have a condition that, in fact, is very unusual? Upon finding out, you would possibly be scared. That’s what happened to 24-year-old Tee Barlett, who discovered that it was not normal for a woman to have two vaginas.

In an interview with The Mirror, the Australian said that she discovered the condition at age 16, when she questioned her mother and a friend about the correct way to use the tampon. Tee was born with two vaginas and for a long time believed it to be normal use two pads internal during the period of menstruation.

“I was talking to my best friend and my mother, and I finally asked which hole the tampon should go into, the left or the right,” recalls the woman.

After discovering that it was not normal, the young woman sought medical help and was diagnosed with vaginal septum. Asked how she didn’t discover the condition sooner, the Australian explained that she didn’t talk about “strange matters” with her mother.

Removal

The young woman underwent surgery to remove her septum at age 17, after discovering that her double vagina would likely make sexual intercourse and childbirth difficult and potentially dangerous. “I did some research and found that you might have someone trapped inside you during intercourse, since the hole is half the normal size. It was scaring me,” the young woman said.

not alone

After the diagnosis, the Australian started using the internet to make other girls aware of this condition. In sharing her story, Tee found that many women have similar experiences.

“The craziest thing about posting (about this situation) is how many people have commented on having similar issues. There are many girls commenting that they have a similar condition, and that they didn’t think it was normal,” she explained.

*With information from Portal Ricmais