A young woman named by the police as the pivot of deaths in Paraguay lives in the shadow of power and luxury in Pedro Juan Caballero

RIO — “Armored, loved and pampered”. This is how Mirna Keldryn Romero, 22, defines herself on her social networks. The virtual world of the young Paraguayan provides a tour through the life of the rich and powerful families of Pedro Juan Caballero, capital of the Department of Amambay. The brunette, always with long hair, was caught by Paraguayan police inside the cell of a drug dealer suspected of having ordered the death of four people on Saturday (9), including two Brazilians. On her social networks, she posts photos with her family — her sister often participates in miss contests — of majestic ceremonies — like her own wedding in 2019 — and over-produced flashes or in a bikini by the pool. She is the daughter of Oscar Romero, current Secretary of Health and Hygiene of the city.

The father’s presence in power has been a constant in recent years. Romero was once the intendant of Pedro Juan, which in Brazil would be the equivalent of the position of mayor. Today, the post is occupied by José Carlos Acevedo, who was reappointed to the chair of chief executive on the last 10th, with about 23 thousand votes. He is an influential politician in the region. This time, he is the steward, and Romero, Mirna’s father, is the secretary. Romero is an ex-intendent of the municipality. Both have already been the target of accusations of enrichment at the expense of overpriced works.

Mirna Keldryn Romero in a photo posted on social network Photo: Reproduction

But what the two families now have in common, in addition to orbiting public office in the region, is a tragedy. The intendant’s daughter, 21-year-old Haylée Carolina Acevedo, died when the truck she was in was hit by dozens of gunshots outside a nightclub on the 9th of this month, just one day before her father’s reelection. Paraguayan police did not establish a link between the girl’s death and the attack. The target of the criminals, possibly traffickers, is believed to be 32-year-old Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, known as Bebeto. He is being investigated for links with drug trafficking and a faction in São Paulo, which is fighting for dominance in the region. In the same vehicle, as well as Haylée, were two students from Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, who were studying medicine in the city, Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22, and Jamily Borges Oliveira, 18. Both died in the ambush.

And Mirna appears in history through tortuous paths. The secretary’s daughter was found in a cell at the Pedro Juan Caballero regional penitentiary during a police inspection. She was the company of Faustino Román Aguayo Cabanãs, a criminal accused of trafficking three tons of drugs, in a space inside the prison with a television, box bed and even built-in cabinets. For investigators, he may have given the order to kill Bebeto out of jealousy, because he would have been Mirna’s boyfriend.

Alleged mastermind of the border killing, drug trafficker Faustino Román Aguayo Cabañas is caught with his girlfriend in a penitentiary in Pedro Juan Caballero Photo: Press Release / Press Release

Among the photos on social networks, Mirna shows herself in the most different poses, but her boyfriend arrested for trafficking only appears in her Instagram profile picture. However, it is possible to discover older images on the internet, such as the girl’s wedding, just two years ago, with a former federal agent executed in December last year, just one year after celebrating the union with the young woman. Another who appears a lot on her social networks is hairstylist Emilio Villalba, detained this Thursday morning (14) for clarification. According to the newspaper “ABC Color”, investigations discovered that he had called Bebeto, shortly before the group left the club and was shot. In Mirna’s hammocks, Emílio usually flatters her with adjectives like “marvelous” and “beautiful”. Mirna makes short captions and never reveals from whom she got the flowers that often appear in the photos. In one post, she congratulates her mother and, among the longest subtitles she has ever used, is one on self-help, exceptionally in Portuguese: “Change the let’s go calmly for let’s go with a soul and let the clock take care of time”.

When contacted, Pedro Juan Caballero’s intendant, José Carlos Acevedo, and secretary Oscar Romero, did not return contacts. The municipality’s official website also did not respond to requests for information.

Brazil and Paraguay signed a task force to fight crime on the borders of the countries, which intensified with the deaths last weekend. Since Friday of last week, eight people have been murdered. The massacre in which two Brazilian women were victims may or may not be directly related to disputes between rival gangs. One of the hypotheses is also a crime of passion in which Mirna would be the pivot.