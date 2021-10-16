Abel, Bobadilla or John Kennedy: who should replace Fred at Fluminense? See numbers and analysis | Rio de Janeiro

Amidst the drought of goals that the Fluminense faces and without Fred, injured, the question that remains is: who should take over the team’s center forward? With Bobadilla, Abel Hernández and John Kennedy at his disposal, coach Marcão opted for the Argentine-Paraguayan as a starter against Corinthians last Wednesday, but it was the other two who ended up on the field. None, however, managed to swing the nets. Mission, even, that is going difficult in Tricolor – the last goal celebrated was on September 26, against Bragantino. Since then, it’s been 354 minutes of fasting…

The doubt is not limited to this Sunday’s game, against Athletico-PR, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship. But it goes further. That’s because shirt 9 suffered a crack in the toe and can take off the Tricolor for up to a month.

Therefore, the ge raised numbers of the three in the 2021 season and spoke with commentators from Grupo Globo. After all, who should get the job? Check it out below:

The Uruguayan started his trajectory very well for Fluminense, being seen as a luxury reserve for Fred and, in a short time, he assumed the position of second top scorer of the team, with seven goals. But in early July, he suffered an injury to his right heel and has since dropped significantly from production, losing ground to Bobadilla. His last goal was on July 27, in a 2-1 victory over Criciúma, in the Copa do Brasil. Since then, he has played 11 times, starting only once.

Hired by Abel, he did not receive many opportunities with former coach Roger Machado. First, for the good phase of the Uruguayan. Second, by injury. And then by Covid-19. With the arrival of Marcão, however, the scenario changed, and Bobadilla gained chances and played in all 12 games since then (three as a starter and nine as a reserve). He won Fred’s place against Corinthians, in the last quarter, but played out of the game, giving way to John Kennedy at 22 in the second half.

A Xerém brood and a highlight of the under-20 last season, John Kennedy made his professional debut in the final stretch of 2020 and, right away, showed that he could be useful. But 2021 did not turn out as expected. The striker tested positive for Covid-19 in April and suffered from the aftereffects of the disease, being out of action for three months. To regain his shape and pace, he was used at base and in the under-23, until he regained new opportunities in the top team.

Trio numbers in 2021 Abel Hernandez bobadilla John Kennedy Games as a starter 9 4 two Games as a reserve 23 20 13 total games 32 24 15 minutes in the field 1223 736 411 goals 7 4 two Average minutes/goal 1 in 175 1 in 184 1 in 205 Assists 1 1 – yellow cards 3 4 two red cards 1 – –

Commentator opinion

– There are, in this dispute, two experienced center forwards, like Fred, and a boy. Considering that the other strikers are young, Caio Paulista and Luiz Henrique, it is possible that the foreigners have an advantage, and the last games indicate Marcão’s preference for Bobadilla, who, in fact, has a wider range of movement than Abel Hernández . The Paraguayan opens more on the sides to serve as a table and create superiority in the sector, opening up spaces for infiltration, while Abel locks the area further, where he was still competent with Roger Machado.

“John Kennedy may be a good option for the second half, but, at this moment, Bobadilla seems to me the most suitable, precisely because he allows a greater movement and approach closer to the opponent’s goal.”

– The replacement of Fred’s absence shows that Fluminense has expanded its squad, but has not created such reliable alternatives. In terms of characteristics, the closest to Fred is Abel, as he is a reference striker with the ability to play backwards, retain the ball. But the technical moment is not good. Much less Bobadilla’s, which comes in frequently and doesn’t deliver good performances.

“Technically John Kennedy is very promising, but he repeats a question that has accompanied the Flu this season: when you have a large number of young people in their first professional year, you will have to deal with natural fluctuations. But I would bet on the younger and more promising ones.”

“My starting lineup would be John Kennedy. He is less experienced, a 19-year-old boy with little professional experience, but has more ball than the other two. The fans can expect something different.”

– What Bobadilla and Abel Hernández can deliver, we already know and it hasn’t been enough to be Fluminense holders. Also, (JK) has more mobility to give the attack options. There are three unmarked games for the team. It might be a good idea to try something different, like giving the kid confidence to play from the start.

