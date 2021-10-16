accumulated prize yields BRL 37.5 thousand in savings

For those who dream of winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire overnight, this Saturday (16) there will be a drawing for the Mega-Sena contest 2419. The prize is accumulated in R$ 10.5 million and if applied in any investment can yield a hefty sum for the winner or winner.

How much is the savings premium?

There are several investment options on the market, and one of the known, despite not being very profitable, is Savings. According to Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, in this case, the award could yield R$ 37.5 million in the first month.

In one year, the income value of the R$ 10.5 million of the Mega-Sena 2419 may exceed R$ 459.3 thousand. The profitability per month of savings is 0.36%, and per year is 4.38%.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2419 contest?

In lottery shops, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets and guarantee at least one chance of winning the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena contest 2419 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

