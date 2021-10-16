Actor and choreographer Carlos Leça dies in São Paulo after a month in hospital · TV News

Actor, singer and choreographer Carlos Leça died this Friday (15) after spending a month in a hospital located in São Paulo. Before his death, the artist had been transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), where he had to be intubated due to his critical condition.

During his career, Leça participated in projects such as Hebe, o Musical (2017), giving life to the character Fêgo Camargo, and Cazuza, o Musical (2013).

Although the cause of death was not disclosed, famous friends paid tribute to Leça through social networks. Danielle Winits published a photo in which she appears alongside Miguel Falabella, Marco Luque and Carlos backstage in the play Os Produtores (2018).

“My beloved Carlos Leça and so many of our family in Brazilian musical theater leave us today to give that usual show on a stage farther away but even brighter, receiving this giant of love and talent beyond blessed! Our last work together it was in The Producers and I leave here a little of our happiness stamped in our smiles together”, wrote the actress.

Marisa Orth also shared a photo of her friend on her social network profile. “Artist! Singer, dancer, choreographer, actor, designer. He left us today. Leça, it was beautiful! Your passage was beautiful. Thank you very much”, captioned the famous.

“My heart cries, my soul cries. My God, what a loss! My love, my friend, my brother, I had such faith that you would come out of this. But God knows everything. You taught me so much, there were so many moments, so many memories. Rest in peace, I will love you forever,” declared actress Helga Nemeczyk.

Check out the publications: