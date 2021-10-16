Actor, choreographer and theater director Carlos Leça dies in São Paulo – Entertainment

The actor, singer, choreographer and musical theater director Carlos Leça died this Friday (15), in São Paulo. The news was released and lamented by actress Marisa Orth, on social networks.

“Artist! Singer, dancer, choreographer, actor, designer. Left us today. Leça. It was beautiful!!!! Your passing was beautiful!!!! Thank you so much. Your friend Thiaga will always see you shining in the sky. Let’s feel it. Miss you. My friend,” she wrote.

According to friends, Leça was in São Paulo for a role in the musical Donna Summer and, a month ago, he ended up being hospitalized. The cause of death was not revealed.

On social networks, famous people lamented the loss of the choreographer. “Dear friend, you left and left me full of memories of the various assemblies we were together. Luminous passage, harmonic and musical. The angels are happy with your arrival. Thank you. See you one day!”, wrote Miguel Falabella. “Great talented artist. Let the light shine on his journey,” wrote Gringo Cardia.

Beth Goulart, Fafy Siqueira, Juan Alba, among other artists, posted emojis of sadness over Leça’s death.

Trajectory

Leça had a career dedicated to films and musical shows. In hebe the musical, the actor gave life to the character Fêgo Camargo, father of the presenter. He was also part of the cast of Cazuza the Musical, don’t run away from the streak, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Cauby!, Cauby!, between others.

Carlos Leça also participated in the CHS Dancing team of teachers during the pandemic (in 2020), leading the children’s musical theater class, in online format, at the CHS unit at Escola Madre Nazarena Majone, which also honored him.

“Unfortunately, our farewell takes place on a very significant day when we celebrate Teachers’ Day. Well known and admired by artists and professionals of the Brazilian Musical Theater, Carlos Leça will be missed and is already considered a great loss for all of us and for the culture of our country.

“The CHS family pays tribute and expresses the most sincere feelings and regrets to all friends and family. May the heavens welcome him with the joy he always had in life!”, says a post published on social networks.