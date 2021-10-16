Actress has kept a secret relationship with ‘Harry Potter’ colleague for more than eight years, says website – Monet

+



Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Reproduction)

Actress Evanna Lynch, known for her work as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter saga, kept her relationship with co-star Robbie Jarvis a secret for more than eight years. The two worked together on the fifth film in the wizarding franchise, released in 2007.

Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets (Photo: Disclosure)

The 30-year-old actress started dating Robbie Jarvis, 35, in the same year they recorded 2007’s ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, and only exposed the novel to the public in 2015. Jarvis appears in a flashback as young version of James Potter, father of Harry. Coincidence or not, a year after admitting the romance, the couple broke up. The revelations were made by the Daily Star this Friday (15).

Evanna Lynch, as Luna Lovegood, and Robbie Jarvis, as the young version of James Potter, in the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Reproduction)

In May 2015, the Irish woman published a romantic photo to congratulate her 29-year-old boyfriend. Before that, he gave some hints of the romance with not-so-suggestive registers and always keeping a low profile.

Evanna Lynch shared romantic click with Robbie Jarvis in 2015 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The Mirror and Unilad sites also echoed the issue. Like magic, the two fell in love on set and soon began dating. Despite the excitement, they kept it a secret for over eight years. The relationship ended in 2016, but the two remained friends.

“They took a break at the end of 2016, and shortly thereafter, Evanna confirmed that she and Robbie were no longer a couple, but insisted that they remain close friends,” says an excerpt from the Mirror’s post.

Evanna Lynch with Robbie Jarvis (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

And it looks like the friendship worked. Last year, Jarvis posted a photo of Lynch on a boat to congratulate her on her 29th birthday. Among other friendship clicks shared by both on social networks since the end.

Robbie Jarvis congratulates now friend Evanna Lynch (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Twenty years ago, in 2001, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ was released, the first film in the saga, which featured Daniel Raddcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) as the leading trio of throughout the entire franchise.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) (Photo: Disclosure)

With more than 25 acting jobs, Lynch has been in four films in the Harry Potter saga, that is, half of the eight-film franchise. Like Luna, he made ‘The Order of the Phoenix’ (2007), ‘The Half-Blood Prince’ (2009) and ‘The Deathly Hallows’, parts 1 and 2 (2010 and 2011).

Evanna Lynch (Photo: Reproduction//Getty Images)

While Jarvis, her ex-boyfriend, had only the participation in the fifth film in the saga, when he met Evanna Lynch. In addition to this work, he appears in the film ‘Jimi: Everything in My Favor’ (2013) and in the series ‘Man with A Van’ (2020).