Adele gives sharp answer about Ed Sheeran

Back to work after 6 years,
Adele
started their new era with the single
Easy On Me
, now available on all digital platforms. The British already said that her new album, entitled
30
, to be released on the 19th of November this year. Promoting her new job in an interview, the singer gave a very sharp answer about a coincidence involving
Ed Sheeran
.
It all started because Ed released his new album on a date very close to the
debut
of her colleague, on October 29th. Asked about the dates, Adele responded in an unexpected way.
“Ed Sheeran will also be releasing a record at the same time,” said the interviewer at the time. The singer replied: “On the 19th?” and the broadcaster replied: “Not exactly on the 19th, don’t freak out,” he joked.
Adele sneered: “Fucking out? Who has to freak out.” Another presenter commented over the top, “She’s going to crush him.” After the irony, the singer said seriously: “I love him, I really love him”. Check the moment:
The interviewers: ed sheren is dropping album as the same time as u
Adele: on the 19???
The interviewer: oh don’t panic
Adele: panic ?? Oh he can panic
SHE KNOWS pic.twitter.com/O0HBbE1MhV
