Adele gives sharp answer about Ed Sheeran

Adele and Ed Sheeran (photo: Disclosure/Editing)

Back to work after 6 years,



Adele



started their new era with the single





Easy On Me





, now available on all digital platforms. The British already said that her new album, entitled





30





, to be released on the 19th of November this year. Promoting her new job in an interview, the singer gave a very sharp answer about a coincidence involving



Ed Sheeran



.

It all started because Ed released his new album on a date very close to the



debut



of her colleague, on October 29th. Asked about the dates, Adele responded in an unexpected way.

“Ed Sheeran will also be releasing a record at the same time,” said the interviewer at the time. The singer replied: “On the 19th?” and the broadcaster replied: “Not exactly on the 19th, don’t freak out,” he joked.

Adele sneered: “Fucking out? Who has to freak out.” Another presenter commented over the top, “She’s going to crush him.” After the irony, the singer said seriously: “I love him, I really love him”. Check the moment: