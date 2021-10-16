Adele reveals curious reaction from friends upon hearing ‘Easy On Me’, and gives best answer about Ed Sheeran’s fear; watch

Can you imagine looking at Adele’s face and saying you didn’t like the diva’s new single? Because that’s exactly what some of the singer’s friends did! In an interview with Greg James, BBC Radio 1, this Friday morning (15), the winner of 15 Grammy awards revealed that, while working on the composition, decided to ask for their opinion, and it backfired! Hahaha

In the chat with Greg, the diva detailed her creative process. “I don’t do any music in my spare time. It’s not a muscle I exercise – writing or singing”, revealed. “So most of the time, even just to my best friends and my manager, their first reaction, no matter what the song is, is, ‘It’s great to hear you sing'” added.

However, in the case of ‘Easy On Me’, the story wasn’t quite like that. “I sent an excerpt of it, while still writing, to three of my closest friends,” reported the singer. “One didn’t like it, one said ‘keep trying’ and the other said ‘I’m busy working.’ That was the perfect answer.” fired the British, laughing. Fortunately, when the muse presented the finished version of the track, the friends’ reaction was completely different. “They came to love the music”, she told me. And who doesn’t, isn’t it?

* Read too: Friday’s releases: Adele’s POWERFUL return, and news from Anitta, Coldplay, Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraisa are highlights — check it out!

OMG! After six years, Adele makes an ICONIC comeback with the anthem “Easy On Me”, the first single from the new album; watch!

Adele vents about her divorce, explains weight loss, melts with new love, and flares up when talking about records; read everything!

OMG! Adele announces “Easy On Me,” her first song in six years, with impactful clip preview; watch

Reencounter with music

The positive impact of Adele’s new work, however, does not reflect the production process of the album. That’s because, according to the muse, ’30’ was “very difficult to do” and one of the biggest challenges of her career. “I definitely feel like [na época] lost sight and lost appreciation [pelo fato] how it’s a gift to be in music and to be able to do that,” reflected the blonde. “I think I was a little scared about it for a while, but [o processo criativo] really took care of me a lot. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records from other people I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever.” she continued.

The reunion with music was a way that the star found to heal her own wounds. “Being able to listen to music and mourn at the top of my lungs along with my own bloody songs while writing them brought so much joy into my life.” said Adele. She insisted that, even so, it was not a smooth process. “It was a very difficult job to do. I was singing things I didn’t even know I was feeling or thinking. But I’m really, really proud of it.” declared.

And with reasons! In the first 12 hours after the release of ‘Easy On Me’, the track’s performance on the charts is impressive. The song, which was released at 7:00 pm in the United States (20:00 GMT), took just 3 minutes to reach the number one spot on US iTunes, a historic record.

Continues after Advertising

The single currently ranks first in 44 countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Bahamas , Uganda and Vietnam. The track also figures in the top 10 of 22 other nations. She is not soft!

According to Adele, what most marked her in the production of the album was the emotional impact she felt, since the compositions served as an ‘intensive therapy’. “I feel like I can’t unlock a door to my mental health and take the key with me,” said the singer. “I have to leave it at the door for everyone else and I’m in a strong place right now where I feel I can put that vulnerability out.” vented about the new release. Watch the full interview:

Continues after Advertising

Chart rivalry with Ed Sheeran

Also this Friday (15), the singer also talked about the new era of her career with Heart Radio, another British station, and ended up commenting on one of her biggest rivals in terms of music charts – redhead Ed Sheeran.

The voice of ‘Shivers’ will release their fourth studio album, ‘EQUALS’, on October 29th, just weeks before ’30’ hits digital platforms on November 19th. When asked by the show’s host about the competition between her and Sheeran, the muse didn’t speak out. “Ed Sheeran will release album also at the same time”, revealed the broadcaster. Adele then wanted to know: “On the 19th?”. “No, not exactly on the 19th, don’t despair”, punctuated the presenter.

With a lot of charm, the diva then gave the best answer about the “rival”. “Despair? He (Ed) is that he must despair”, he fired, laughing. She’s not wrong! Kkk Despite the “take” with the redhead, Adele made a point of stressing that, at the end of the day, the disputes between them are reserved only for the professional sphere. “I love him, I really love him”, she said. Cute!