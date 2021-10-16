Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Sets Spotify History’s Daily Audition Record | Song

Adele’s “Easy on me” broke Spotify’s record on Friday (15) and became the most listened to song in a day on the streaming service, the company announced.

The song is the singer’s first single since 2015 and is part of the album “30”, which will come out on November 19th.

Adele, finally back: parts of the singer explain how she creates the songs that make you cry

After the 2008 debut with “19”, came the albums “21” and “25”. In all cases, the numbers correspond to how old she was when she created the songs. It will be like that with “30”.

The 33-year-old singer’s fourth album is her way of explaining to her son why she got divorced.

“I certainly wasn’t even close to where I expected to be when I started, almost three years ago. Quite the opposite, actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel secure. even willingly, throwing me into a labyrinth of absolute confusion and inner turmoil”, wrote the singer, when announcing the album.

“I learned a lot of truths about myself along the way. I dropped a lot of layers, but I also got involved in new ones. I found genuinely helpful and healthy mindsets to deal with and I feel like I finally found my feeling again. peace in my life.”

“So I’m finally ready to release this album.”

“25”, 2015 album, has songs like “Hello”, “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and “When We Were Young”. In 2017, the singer canceled the last two shows of her world tour due to vocal chord problems.

