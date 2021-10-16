After a report reveals unvaccinated players in Brazilian football, clubs update information; Fluminense is one more on the list

The GLOBO survey on the vaccination of the Brazilian Serie A squads and more Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco revealed that three clubs, América-MG, Cuiabá and Fluminense, still have players without having taken any dose against Covid-19. Initially, Ceará and Fortaleza also counted athletes in the squad without immunization. After the publication of the report, clubs from Ceará updated their records and started counting 100% of their squads at least with the first dose.

This is the most common number among the 20 clubs that responded to the report. Cruzeiro and Athletico have not disclosed how their squads are being vaccinated. It is known, by information from Conmebol, that Athletico made use of doses offered by the entity, in June. As Hurricane is involved with the dispute of the South American final, in November, in Montevideo, and Uruguay will only allow the entry of players with the complete vaccination cycle, it is expected that the squad from Paraná will have the vaccination completed at the time of the travel.

Bahia and Corinthians, which initially did not speak out about vaccination in their squads, this Friday, released the numbers. Both have part of the players already with two doses or a single dose, from Janssen.

The last to speak out was Fluminense, who informed this Friday night that, of the 38 players in the squad, one of them did not receive the vaccine. According to the club, the unvaccinated athlete missed the date due to the game schedule and that his trip to the repechage should take place next week. The rest of the group took at least the first dose.

Unlike what happens in the NBA, where vaccination will be, depending on the location of the match, mandatory in the next season, in Brasileirão players do not necessarily need to be immunized. They must meet one of these three requirements: test negative for Covid-19, or positive for the presence of antibodies, which is the case of Cuiabá striker Jonathan Cafu, the only one in the club not to be immunized, or to be vaccinated.

Of the clubs that responded to the report, Sport and Juventude were the only ones that claimed to have made vaccination mandatory for their players. Others said the cast was told to get vaccinated.