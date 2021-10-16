After all, should aspirin be taken or not to prevent heart attacks? USA changed recommendations but Portugal had already done so

14 October 2021 14:12
This week the United States tightened the criteria for taking aspirin, and this “caused a lot of confusion in patients” in Portugal. Expresso spoke with two cardiologists who clarify: this does not change anything in the lives of European citizens. Europe was already following this practice, the US just followed suit and updated itself based on science, so patients who have already suffered heart attacks should continue to take the drug
14 October 2021 14:12
“This news is causing a lot of confusion in patients”, begins by saying Ricardo Fontes Carvalho, director of the Cardiology service at Hospital de Gaia, referring to this: this Tuesday, the Preventive Services of the United States of America said that the Aspirin is effective in preventing strokes and strokes, right, but it should only be taken by people who are at high risk of having a heart attack of this type, indicating that people over 60 years old without major risk factors should not take this drug .
