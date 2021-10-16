After being intimidated into action, Bruno Henrique takes a stand on social media

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Bruno Henrique was summoned by the court after a lawsuit filed by a fan. The Flamengo striker was surprised with the situation and, through his social networks, posted a note on how he will behave in this situation.

According to Bruno Henrique, the author of the process is trying to use an expression popularized by him to achieve financial returns. The athlete also said that his legal exhaustion took the lead in the situation and that he is supported by the situation.

Fan Josineide Constantino Dantas went to court claiming that she had patented the “oto patamá” brand, popularized by Bruno Henrique in an interview. The author also charges an amount of R$13 million to the attacker Rubro-Negro, claiming that he benefited from the brand. The case is being processed at the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts of São Paulo.

David Luiz continues in a new stage in the recovery process

Flamengo enters the field next Sunday (17), at 20:30, at home against Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão Serie A. Rubro-Negro currently has 45 points and occupies the vice-leadership, 11 points behind Atlético-MG, with two games unless the Rooster.

