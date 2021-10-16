After hiring Faustão and Encrenca, Band closes a deal with Leandro Hassum · TV News

Willing to reformulate the programming and annoy SBT and Record in the fight for the vice-leadership of Ibope in 2022, the Band closed with a new reinforcement for its cast of presenters: Leandro Hassum. O TV news found that the artist and the broadcaster have already entered into an agreement, and the contract should be signed by the end of this month.

The comedian joins reinforcements such as Fausto Silva and the quartet Tatola Godas, Ricardinho Mendonça, Dennys Motta and Ângelo Campos, from the former Encrenca, who left RedeTV! to take on a new show called Perrengue, set to debut in October.

The initial idea is that in early 2022 Hassum take on a new talk show, a format abandoned by the Band with the end of Agora É Tarde (2011-2015), which had Danilo Gentili and Rafinha Bastos as presenters.

The protagonist of films such as the trilogy Till Luck Do Us Part and Tudo Bem no Natal que Come (2020) has experience in interview attractions. After leaving Globo, in 2019, he was hired by the Turner group to present the talk show Tá Pago on TNT, which opened in August of that year.

The program, which had 15 episodes and a single season, put celebrities in a studio similar to a bar so they could reveal, among drinks, dishes and desserts, new stories, subjects and different details of their lives and careers. A second round of interviews was arranged, but was eventually suspended because of the pandemic.

Band’s commercial department has already been notified of the deal with the comedian. The deal has not yet been officially confirmed, as the contract, expected to be finalized at the end of October, has yet to be signed. Antonio Zimmerle, director general of the network, is expected to talk to Hassum next week to settle the details.

The new program, according to Veja magazine’s Gente column, should be weekly. The report found that Leandro Hassum is a fan of the talk show led by Jimmy Kimmel on the ABC network, which brings together interviews with famous people and good-humored pictures, with the participation of popular people, and wants to do something similar in Brazil.

Hassum outside Globo

Leandro Hassum left Globo in May 2019, when he decided not to renew his contract with the network. In addition to TNT, he has also done work for Netflix. The movie Tudo Bem no Christmas Coming, released late last year, was seen by 26 million accounts around the world in its first month of screening.

Another feature featuring him is scheduled to be released next month on the streaming service. The comedian’s “bond” with Globo also continues due to work in series on Multishow.

Hassum lives in Orlando, USA, since 2016. He comes to Brazil only for specific jobs. In addition to working in front of the cameras, he works as an entrepreneur in different businesses.