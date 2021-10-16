After sexist speeches, reality TV participant claims that the program’s edition was manipulated

One of the participants of “blind marriage Brazil” is being called “macho scrotum” on social networks after several controversial speeches. Thiago Rocha he used Instagram to vent about the matter, defending himself against his sexist statements claiming that the program’s editing was manipulated.

“We know it’s not a live show, it has cuts and edits. I said some sexist things. It’s amazing that nothing of context appears. The conversations always… The end is my talk”, he began. “Remember that what sells in Brazil is controversial. One thing I’m going to say to you who are thinking of participating in a reality show one day: have your mind, your psychological strength is very strong. Editing program is a problem, you can’t defend yourself. It’s not a ‘Big Brother’ of life, a ‘Farm’, which is live and people can draw their own conclusions. So, before you judge, speak any nonsense, name calling… Analyze yourselves and rethink your things”, added Thiago.

“I think we can rebuild each day, learn from our mistakes and accept our mistakes. I confess that I talked some nonsense, but, in the face of all these conversations, it wasn’t shown. There’s nothing to do, you’re judging what you saw. And I don’t blame. I want to calm a little the hearts of these people who are repudiating me, cursing, sending threats. It’s an edited program, they do what they want”, argued the participant”, he continued.

“I accepted to participate in order to really get married, what I felt inside was always true. This mask fall thing, there is no such thing. There’s no way to move forward in a story that wasn’t real. I sincerely repudiate any kind of machismo, prejudice, sexuality… I live with all kinds of people. What appeared were half sentences. This kind of situation is to be expected. There always has to be the villain in the story and unfortunately, this time it was me. I confess that yesterday, when I saw messages, it shook me. But I’m not that guy, so there’s no reason to be upset. For those who can’t understand my point of view, a thousand pardons, a thousand apologies if I offended someone, if I disappointed someone. I know it was a lot of people. But we can make mistakes, people have to make mistakes to learn. I confess that I talked a lot of nonsense, yes”, completed the participant.

Finally, he declared that he was embarrassed by his speeches and that he never wanted to offend anyone. “I used the wrong words, it wasn’t my intention. Now watching, I confess that I was even ashamed, but I have the humility to know that I was wrong and I will improve this side of me so as not to disappoint the people around me. It’s hard to have to explain yourself to everyone. But unfortunately it’s the reality I live in today. I chose to participate in this experiment. It didn’t go as I planned, I talked nonsense. But finger pointing guys is easy. Now, seeing inside yourself is complicated. I won’t try to please everyone, each one has its essence. Anyone who knows me knows how I am.”

